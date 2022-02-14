According to the CAAV, limits on the number of inbound and outbound international flights in Vietnam will be removed. Meanwhile, regulations on entry and pandemic prevention and control for passengers entering Vietnam will continue to be implemented in line with current guidelines of concerned ministries.

So far, except China, all the countries receiving Vietnam’s proposal have agreed to restore the aviation links with Vietnam, it said.

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan has directed the CAAV to discuss with foreign aviation authorities on the resumption of regular flights with markets that had direct air routes to Vietnam before the pandemic, except those that have been re-opened to Vietnam since January.

Currently, air routes linking Vietnam and European countries, Australia and the US have been resumed. However, Japan and the Republic of Korea have still applied restrictions on passengers from Vietnam as part of their efforts to prevent COVID-19 spreading./.

VNA