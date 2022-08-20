Tran Khanh Linh is one of five Vietnamese athletes to compete in the Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating events in September and October. (Photo courtesy of Trang Trinh)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Vietnam will send five athletes to compete in the Junior Grand Prix of Figure Skating events which will be held in the coming months in Europe.

Tran Khanh Linh, Nguyen Quang Minh and Nguyen Linh Chi will be the Vietnamese representatives at the event in Ostrava, the Czech Republic, from August 31 to September 3.

Meanwhile Le Dieu Huong and Phan Hoang Phuc will compete in the Egna event in Italy from October 12-15.

It is the second time that Vietnam has been invited to send athletes to the world's largest competition series for junior competitors.

The first time was in 2019 when Linh, the national leading skater, was the only participant in the Russian event.

Born in 2005 in Hanoi, Linh has become the best figure skater in Vietnam after training on the ice for nearly a decade and grabbed a number of medals at national championships and Asian tournaments.

Like many athletes, Linh was also strongly affected by the pandemic which prevented her from both training and competing.

Siblings Minh, 17, and Chi, 14, have been practising skating for about eight years. The duo won a gold medal in the ice dance event at the Skate Asia 2018 in Thailand./.