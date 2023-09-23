The 2G mobile network, first used in Vietnam in 1993, has become outdated and no longer able to meet users’ demand or keep up with the growth of telecoms services. Given this, the Authority of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications, is planning to completely switch off the 2G network.



The complete switch-off is aimed at optimising the frequency reserves to develop more modern telecommunication technologies, including 4G.



The ministry has provided guidance to telecoms service providers in building roadmaps and plans for turning off 2G service and helping users switch to 4G and 5G networks.

It targets that the number of 2G mobile subscriptions will decline to about 6 million, or less than 5% of the total, by the end of 2023 and this network will be completely shut down in 2024./.

VNA