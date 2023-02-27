The Vietnam Town project has received strong support of the local administration, which decided to invest nearly 86,000 USD in building and upgrading the infrastructure system of the town.

Visiting the construction site, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh and Udon Thani city Mayor Thanadorn Phuttharaksa discussed measures to speed up the progress of the project.

Udon Thani is currently home to more than 60,000 Vietnamese-origin people. The Vietnam Town is expected to become a cultural centre of Vietnamese people in Thailand's northeastern region, and a place to keep the tradition and culture of the Vietnamese community as well as a tourist attraction.

During his stay in Udon Thani, Ambassador Thanh also discussed with local authorities and leaders of Udon Thani Rajabhat University on the implementation of some projects to preserve and promote Vietnamese culture in the locality./.

