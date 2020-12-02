Attending a meeting to mark the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic relations, Minh

affirmed Cuba remains an important and trustworthy partner of Vietnam, and both sides have developed a close-knit friendship and cooperation between the two parties, governments, parliaments, and localities.

He laid a stress on the firm determination of leaders of both sides to make the bilateral relations deeper, more stable and sustainable; and develop the economic ties on par with the political relations for the cause of national construction and development in each nation, as well as for peace, stability, cooperation and development in two regions and the world.

Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera said the two nations have maintained comprehensive collaboration, with the engagement of many organisations.

She added a range of activities were organised in celebration of the diplomatic ties, including online conferences, photo exhibitions, cultural exchanges, and insignia presentation, among others./.

