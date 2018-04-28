Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Turkmenistan Ngo Duc Manh (Source: vnembassy-moscow)

– Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Turkmenistan Ngo Duc Manh has presented his credential to Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Gulshat Mamedova, who expressed her hope that the Vietnam-Turkmenistan relationship will continue growing in the future.The Turkmenistan’s top legislator underscored that the two countries have shared sound friendship, while supporting each other at international arena.For his part, Ambassador Manh, who is on a visit to Turkmenistan from April 25-29, thanked the people of Turkmenistan for their support to Vietnam during the country’s struggle for independence in the past.Earlier, the diplomat has a meeting with Turkmenistan Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Hajiyev, during which the two sides discussed a number of issues of shared concern, including preparations for the upcoming visit of the Turkmenistan President to Vietnam.In both meetings, Ambassador Manh highlighted that the two countries have high potential of cooperation.Turkmenistan is rich in natural gas, while Vietnam is strong in industrial products and consumer goods, he said, adding that the two sides should also bolster bilateral cooperation in culture, tourism and sport to enhance mutual understanding.In the coming time, Vietnam will carry out a number of activities to promote bilateral partnership, focusing on connecting businesses of both sides and encouraging Vietnamese firms to invest in Turkmenistan, he said.Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Embassy will work hard to increase meetings and visits between representatives of ministries, sectors and agencies of both countries.The diplomat expressed his hope for the signing of more cooperation agreements between the two countries, including those on visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders, and simplifying travel regulations between the two countries, thus creating favourable conditions for people and businesses of both sides to meet and exchange.During his stay, Ambassador Manh attended a round-table on the Vietnam-Turkmenistan economic, trade and investment cooperation, during which Vietnamese and Turkmenistan enterprises in various fields introduced their strengths and cooperation potential.Along with natural gas, Turkmenistan is also strong in cotton, fabric and carpet, making it a potential material supplier of Vietnamese garment and textile firms. Meanwhile, Vietnam’s agricultural products such as tea, coffee and aquaculture products can meet Turkmenistan’s demand.During the visit, Ambassador Manh also visited a number of local firms operating in fabric, carpet and confectioneries production.-VNA