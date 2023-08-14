Business USD/VND exchange rate keeps stable despite SBV’s different policies Despite the difference in policies of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the USD/VND exchange rate has remained stable to date thanks to a trade surplus and a bright economic outlook of Vietnam in the second half of 2023, experts said.

Business Suggestions given to Vietnamese firms in trading with EU partners The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has created new opportunities for Vietnamese businesses, but they still need equip themselves with necessary skills to avoid losses and tap into this deal.

Business Winner of Tan Son Nhat airport’s T3 terminal bidding package announced The bidding package on construction and equipment installation of Passenger Terminal T3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City will be implemented by a joint venture of six contractors, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced.

Business Hanoi promotes agricultural product exports Hanoi is promoting agricultural exports by developing a chain from production to consumption of export agricultural products, according to the city’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.