Sci-Tech Ministry orders solutions to ensure information security The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has requested agencies, organisations, and enterprises to take measures to ensure cybersecurity and maintain the stable operation of their information systems during the celebration of the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) and the 70th anniversary of the Bien Phu Victory (May 7).

Sci-Tech 24th IEEE Real-time Conference opens in Quy Nhon The 24th IEEE Real-Time Conference opened on April 22 at the International Centre of Interdisciplinary Science Education (ICISE) in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh with the participation of nearly 200 scientists, engineers, and research students from 22 countries and territories around the world.

Sci-Tech Work plan promotes national digital transformation for socio-economic development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Chairman of the National Committee for Digital Transformation, has signed a decision to issue the committee’s work plan in 2024, aiming to speed up national digital transformation in an effective and practical manner, creating breakthroughs in the country's socio-economic development and contributing to completing all socio-economic targets for 2024 and the 2021-2025 period.

Sci-Tech Ministry enhances public awareness of creativity and innovation The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) held an event in Hanoi on April 19 to respond to the World Creativity and Innovation Day (April 21), aiming to enhance public awareness of the role of creativity and innovation in socio-economic development and calling for organisations and individuals to join hands in promoting innovation activities.