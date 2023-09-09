Vietnam and the US established diplomatic relations on July 12, 1995, and set up a Comprehensive Partnership on July 25, 2013.

Incumbent US Presidents have paid visits to Vietnam over the past nearly 30 years. President Joe Biden’s visit will continue this “tradition”, starting a new chapter in Vietnam-US relations.

Along with sound political relations, economic-trade ties have been one of the most successful endeavours within Vietnam-US relations.

The US is currently one of Vietnam’s largest trading partners. Bilateral trade shot up to more than 130 billion USD in 2022 from 451 million USD in 1995.

Beyond economics, trade, and investment, the two sides have also promoted cooperation in other fields, such as resolving the consequences of war, education and training, science and technology, and the environment, with all achieving encouraging results.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, Vietnam-US relations have also developed deeply, effectively, and substantially at the regional and international level.

President Biden’s visit is particularly significant as it takes place amid the 10th anniversary of the countries’ Comprehensive Partnership. The visit is expected to further deepen Vietnam-US relations, contributing to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world./.

