Politics Infographic Vietnam, Canada celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations Vietnam - Canada relations have developed robustly over the past five decades, making significant contributions to the development and prosperity of both countries.

Politics Infographic National great unity - source of the victory in the August Revolution in 1945 The 6th conference of the Party Central Committee in 1939 and the 8th conference in 1941 gave priority to the task of overthrowing the imperialists and puppet government, achieving national liberation, and establishing a democratic republic government.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Iran friendship and cooperative relations Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue leads a high-level delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly on an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on August 8-10. The visit, made at the invitation of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, marks a turning point in the history of bilateral ties, taking place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Politics Infographic AIPA and Vietnam’s contributions In the 28 years since Vietnam joined the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organisation (AIPO), the predecessor of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) (September 1995 - 2023), the National Assembly has proposed many initiatives and actively contributed to improving the efficiency of regional inter-parliamentary cooperation.