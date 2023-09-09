Vietnam - US Comprehensive Partnership
28 years since the official establishment of diplomatic relations and 10 years since the establishment of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership, Vietnam-US relations have seen comprehensive, substantive, and in-depth progress, making positive contributions to security, peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.
VNA
