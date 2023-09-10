Politics Party leader welcomes US President An official welcome ceremony at the highest level for a head of state was held for US President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on September 10. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the ceremony.

Politics Can Tho, Singapore seek stronger partnership in various fields Secretary of the Party Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Nguyen Van Hieu recently hosted a reception for Singaporean Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Roy Kho, during which the two sides pledged to jointly conduct promotion activities in trade, culture, education, health care and tourism.

Politics Vietnam-Malaysia ties growing strongly over past 50 years: Official Ties between Vietnam and Malaysia have grown strongly over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations with substantial outcomes in all fields, stated Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha.

Politics Sympathy offered to Morocco over earthquake-caused loss President Vo Van Thuong on September 9 sent his message of sympathies to King Mohamed VI of Morocco over the great loss in human lives caused by a major earthquake in Ighil, Morocco, on September 8.