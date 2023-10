Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang (L) and USAID's Mission Director for Vietnam Aler Grubbs at the signing ceremony. (Photo: The MoIT) Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Industry and Trade of (MoIT) of Vietnam and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (



The MoU aims to contribute to strengthening Vietnam's digital trade ecosystem, bringing benefits to both nations’ businesses.



It is also expected to improve capacity in building policy and legal frameworks on digital trade, meeting the development demand of digital commerce in Vietnam, thus facilitating the private sector’s participation in digital trade activities through platforms, digital trade development tools, business associations and business support organisations.



In his speech at the signing ceremony, USAID's Mission Director for Vietnam Aler Grubbs said during his recent visit, US President Joe Biden emphasised the US's commitment to supporting Vietnam to compete in a global digital economy.





For her part, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang affirmed that promoting digital trade activity is a specific measure to implement the Party's policy of "rapid and sustainable development based mainly on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation".



This new digital trade activity led by USAID and the MoIT is the first to be launched under the two countries' newly upgraded partnership and will go a long way toward unleashing the potential of digital trade to form a key driver of the country's continued growth, she stressed.