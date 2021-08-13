Vietnam values relations with ESCAP: Foreign Minister
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam attaches importance to its fruitful cooperation with the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son at his virtual talks with an ESCAP official on August 13.
Talking to Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, UN Under-Secretary-General and ESCAP Executive Secretary, Son lauded the commission’s high-quality policy research reports and recommendations for regional nations, and cooperation projects on technical support and capacity enhancement.
He stressed that Vietnam welcomes ESCAP’s 77th session approving of a resolution on the “Regional cooperation to build back better from crises in Asia and the Pacific”. The resolution highlights multilateralism and cooperation inside and outside the region in a bid to promote post-pandemic recovery, prioritising the improvement of the medical and social welfare systems, climate change response, digital transformation and digital economic development.
Son stated Vietnam will work closely with ESCAP in the implementation of the resolution.
He proposed the commission continue its support for Vietnam amid the resurgence of the COVID-19, especially through research, assessment and recommendations on regional responses to supply chain disruptions, tackling of pandemic-related socio-economic consequences, and green and sustainable recovery.
His proposals also covered ESCAP’s assistance for the Mekong region in implementing the UN sustainable development goals (SGDs), boost connectivity, improving water management, and responding to natural disasters.
The minister said 2022 marks both ESCAP’s 75th founding anniversary and Vietnam's 45th anniversary of membership to the UN, adding that this is a good chance for Vietnam and ESCAP to jointly launch initiatives to deepen their ties and increasing Vietnam’s participation in and contribution to ESCAP.
For her part, Alisjahbana commended Vietnam’s socio-economic and international integration achievements in recent years as well as the nation’s previous ASEAN chairmanship for 2020 and current role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.
She said she values the cooperation with Vietnam and its active and responsible participation in ESCAP that has contributed practically to efforts toward regional collaboration and socio-economic development.
She pledged her willingness to boost cooperation with and support for the country in social welfare protection, statistics, e-commerce, and the building of its Voluntary National Review report on the implementation of the SDGs at national and local levels.
She stated the commission will further assisting regional nations, including Vietnam, in green, sustainable and inclusive socio-economic recovery and speeding up their SGDs implementation./.