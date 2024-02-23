At Newhaven port in Lewes district of East Sussex county. (Photo: PA)

London (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK is working closely with competent authorities in the UK to fact-check the case that seven allegedly Vietnamese migrants were detected at Newhaven port in Lewes district of East Sussex county.



Right after getting the information by several newspapers, including BBC News, Guardian, Daily Mail and Mirror, the embassy contacted the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Home Office, Metropolitan Police, and Mayor of Newhaven city, among others, asking them to provide further information.



The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs directed the embassy to take necessary citizen protection measures to ensure that the immigrants are treated humanely and in line with laws.



According to the UK press, seven migrants, believed to be Vietnamese, were found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven port on February 16.



Ferry operator DFDS, which runs services between Newhaven and Dieppe in Normandy, northern France, confirmed that the migrants were found on board the Seven Sisters vessel, adding immediate medical attention was provided.



Anas Al Mustafa, 42, from Wales’s Swansea city and accused of assisting the unlawful entry to the UK, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 19. He was taken into custody and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on March 18./.