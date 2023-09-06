Society Lao-Viet bilingual school begins new school year The Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual language school in Vientiane held a ceremony on September 6 to start the 2023-2024 school year.

Society Fishermen in distress in Truong Sa brought to mainland for treatment Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defence, in co-ordination with Army Corps 18, has successfully transported three fishermen having health problems while operating in the waters off Truong Sa in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa to the mainland for emergency aid, the hospital reported on September 6.

Society State President highlights importance of youth volunteer programmes State President Vo Van Thuong on September 6 expressed his hope that youth volunteer programmes launched in Ho Chi Minh City will contribute more to local development.

Society Portuguese - Vietnamese dictionary introduced in Hanoi A Portuguese - Vietnamese dictionary was introduced in Hanoi on September 6 by the Vietnam - Brazil Friendship and Cooperation Association.