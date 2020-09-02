Vietnam well performs at Army Games 2020’s tank semi-finals
The tank team of the Vietnam People’s Army temporarily ranked second, just behind Myanmar, in the first match of the semi-final round’s Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” event at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow on September 1.
Vietnam well performs at Army Games 2020’s tank semi-finals (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese team completed three rounds of competition in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 6 seconds, while Myanmar’s competitors came first with 2 hours, 18 minutes and 4 seconds.
Both teams received enthusiastic cheers from the audiences.
On September 2, the remaining teams of Group 2, including Tajikistan, Laos and Congo, will compete in the semi-finals.
Four teams with the best performance will play in the final round of the event./.