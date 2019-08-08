ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi (R) and Vietnamese Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (Source: VNA)

- ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi has welcomed Vietnam to hold the Chair of ASEAN in 2020, noting that the country has made big steps forward and become one of the key economies in the grouping.Talking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Indonesia on the occasion of the ASEAN’s 52nd founding anniversary (August 8), the Secretary General suggested Vietnam focus on continuing the grouping’s agenda such as promoting sustainable development and coping with climate change.He also asked Vietnam to promote intra-bloc cooperation, and pay attention to personnel management and cooperation.The ASEAN Secretariat is committed to coordinating closely with Vietnam to build the agenda for next year, the Secretary General said, adding that he plans to visit Vietnam in August to discuss plans. He expressed his belief that Vietnam will perform well as ASEAN Chair in 2020 and make positive contributions to promoting the ASEAN Economic Community.Highlighting the bloc’s development history, he said ASEAN has become of the important regional forum, and with its success in maintaining peace, stability and development, the grouping has great appeal to powers in and outside the region.Lim Jock Hoi affirmed that ASEAN is doing well in maintaining general peace and stability, and making positive contributions in all cooperation aspects, adding that the most important thing is ASEAN has been able to maintain cooperation in a way that produced good outcomes and build trust among member countries.Regarding the trade war between the US and China, the ASEAN official said both economies are partners of ASEAN and any dispute between them would affect the grouping. Therefore, ASEAN wishes to help with the removal of trade obstacles between the two sides, he said.-VNA