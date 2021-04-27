Politics Vietnam ready to help Laos respond to COVID-19 Vietnam is ready to provide support within its capability to Laos in overcoming difficulties that Laos faces in COVID-19 prevention and control work, standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong said.

Politics First session of 15th NA slated for July 20 The first session of the 15th National Assembly is scheduled to open on July 20, as heard at the 55th meeting of the 14th NA Standing Committee on April 27.

Politics Condolences extended to Indonesia over submarine sinking State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has extended condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the recent submarine sinking.

Politics Deputy PM’s remarks at 77th Session of UNESCAP Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh on April 27 delivered remarks to the 77th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission of Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).