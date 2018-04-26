Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam topped the ranking table after winning 29 gold medals at the Southeast Asian Karate Championships which closed in Bac Ninh province on April 25.



The hosts also secured 24 silver and 36 bronze medals.



Indonesia stood second with nine gold medals, followed by Thailand who bagged seven titles.

According to Le Tung Duong, head coach of the national team, his athletes did better than expected. He hoped that the tournament brought them good opportunities to warm-up for the Asian Games in Indonesia this August.

The competition lured competitors from seven countries competing in kata (performance) and kumite (combat) categories for individuals and teams.-VNA