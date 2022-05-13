Of the rewards, 500 million VND comes from the Vietnam Football Federation and 200 million VND is sourced from the northern province of Quang Ninh that hosted the game.



In their first women's football match at SEA Games 31, Vietnam made a 2-1 comeback win over the Philippines.



Vietnam head coach Mai Duc Chung said his team was aiming to defend their title at SEA Games 31, noting the squad have been appreciated by experts and fans.



In the 2019 Games, Vietnam beat the hosts Philippines 2-0 in the semi-finals before defeating Thailand 1-0 to lift the trophy./.

VNA