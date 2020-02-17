World ASEAN-US Joint Cooperation Committee convenes 11th meeting Head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to ASEAN, Ambassador Tran Duc Binh attended the 11th meeting of the ASEAN – US Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) in Jakarta on February 14.

ASEAN Meeting suggests cooperation activities for ASEAN’s economic integration The High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Economic Integration convened the 37th meeting in Hanoi on February 12-13, proposing some important recommendations and cooperation activities for the bloc’s economic integration.

World EU, ASEAN reaffirm to boost comprehensive cooperation A meeting of senior officials from the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that took place in Brussels on February 10-12 reaffirmed to boost cooperation in the areas of shared interests.

