Vietnam works to ensure safety for ADMM Retreat
Officers of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence inspect preparations regarding security, safety, medical preparedness and others for the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat slated for February 18-20 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence on February 17 inspected preparations regarding security, safety, medical preparedness and others for the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat slated for February 18-20 in Hanoi.
Lieut. Gen. Le Huy Vinh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, applauded preparation efforts of relevant agencies.
The ADMM Retreat is one of the major defence-military activities of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to be hosted by the ministry this year as Vietnam is serving as the ASEAN Chair for 2020, the officer said, asking the agencies to stand ready to deal with incidents emerging before, during and after the event.
He also called for the effective prevention of the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) during the meeting, which, he said, will contribute to affirming Vietnam’s capacity to handle emergency public health issues.
According to the Medial Affairs Bureau under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, as of February 17, Vietnam had confirmed 16 COVID-19 cases, with seven recovered and no fatalities.
There are no infection cases in Hanoi as well as the army, the bureau said./.