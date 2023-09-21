Politics NA Chairman’s Bulgaria visit to deepen friendship, cooperation: official Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Bulgaria from September 23-26 will contribute to deepening the traditional friendship and strengthening multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries, which have been built and nurtured over the past 73 years.

Politics Successful hosting of CEPPP affirms Vietnam’s responsibility in UN peacekeeping operations: Officer The hosting of the Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers (CEPPP), an activity under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations (PKO-EWG) Cycle 4, aimed to continue affirming the role and responsibility of Vietnam in preparing for and joining UN peacekeeping missions, according to Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).

Politics FM meets senior officials of Laos, Salomon Islands, Uganda, EU Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of the Salomon Islands Jeremiah Manele, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Uganda Henry Oryem Okello, and Vice President of the European Commission for Interinstitutional Relations Maros Sefcovic in New York on September 20.

Politics Top legislator arrives in Dhaka, beginning official visit to Bangladesh Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka capital on September 21, starting his official visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Speaker of the Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.