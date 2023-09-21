Vietnam-Algeria inter-governmental committee to meet in October
Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh. (Photo: VNA)Algiers (VNA) – Algerian Minister of Pharmaceutical Industry Ali Aoun and Vietnamese Ambassador Tran Quoc Khanh on September 20 looked into preparations for the 12th meeting of the Vietnam-Algeria inter-governmental committee and a business forum, slated for October in Hanoi.
At their meeting in Algiers, the two sides focused on mechanisms to ensure the success of the upcoming events, with garment-textile, and pharmaceutical production identified as priority cooperation areas.
Both expressed their readiness and determination to create new momentum for the bilateral collaboration by promoting trade ties and building partnerships in industry.
According to data of the General Department of Vietnam Customs, in the first five months of 2023, two-way trade reached about 116 million USD, up more than 80% year-on-year./.