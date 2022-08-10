Business Infographic Export-import turnover up 14.8% in first seven months Vietnam’s export-import turnover hit 431.94 billion USD in the first seven months of the year, posting a year-on-year rise of 14.8%. The country enjoyed a trade surplus of about 764 million USD in the period.

Business Infographic Four reasons make Vietnam attractive destination for manufacturing investment Over the last decade, Vietnam has become a top destination for investment in manufacturing – more desirable than other Southeast Asian nations like Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines). There are some overarching themes behind the reasons why Vietnam is more attractive to investors than those countries.

Business Infographic Coffee exports surge nearly 50% in H1 Since the start of this year, coffee shipments to Europe, the US and Japan have enjoyed remarkable increases. In the first half of 2022, Vietnam exported nearly 1 million tonne of coffee, raking in more than 2.3 billion USD, up over 23% in volume and nearly 50% in value against the same period of 2021.