Business Wet market 4.0 model launched in Da Nang Traders at wet markets in the central city of Da Nang are now able to go cashless as they can use e-wallet mobile app Viettel Money under a 4.0 wet market model introduced on April 8.

Business Second Vietnam Card Day to kick off in mid-April The second Vietnam Card Day is set to take place at Hanoi’s Bach Khoa Stadium between April 16 and 17 with the theme of Tu tin mo loi (Leading the way).

Business Hanoi looks to strengthen cooperation with Austria The capital city of Hanoi wants to strengthen cooperation with Austria in public transport, healthcare, and the environment, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hong Son said at a meeting with Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Hans-Peter Glanzer on April 7.