Ambassador Shawn Steil said, in the 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have seen a deepening and broadening of the relationship in all aspects. Especially, after the two sides established a comprehensive partnership in 2017, the relations have more momentum and foundation for further developments.

According to the Canadian diplomat, one of the highlights of the relations is economic cooperation. Two-way trade has seen remarkable growth, 20 to 30% in some areas. Canada is around the 14th largest investor in Vietnam, Ambassador Steil said, suggesting measures to boost the cooperation in the coming time.

On the occasion, the Canadian diplomat highly spoke of achievements Vietnam has gained over the past time in various areas.

According to him, in 2023, Vietnam was the only country in the world to host presidential visits from the world's two superpowers, the United States and China. The success is also seen through economic development when international investors are looking to Vietnam, seeing it as a safe haven for investment.

Sharing with the national news agency about the upcoming traditional new year, or Tet, of Vietnam, Ambassador Steil said, he was lucky to experience the biggest festival of the Vietnamese people./.

VNA