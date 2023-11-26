Truong Thi Mai, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, (centre) presents flowers to congratulate the Executive Committee of the Vietnam - China Friendship Association for the 2023-2028 term. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-China Friendship Association (VCFA) organised its 7th National Congress for the 2023-2028 term in Hanoi on November 25.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, and Truong Thi Mai, member of the Political Bureau, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Chairwoman of the Organisation Commission of the CPV’s Central Committee sent baskets of flowers to congratulate the congress.

In her remarks, Mai reaffirmed the importance of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's visit to China in October 2022. The continuation of promoting and deepening the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era is a very important factor for peace, stability and development in each country, as well as the region and the world, she said, adding that this also meets the aspirations and interests of the two nations' people.

Mai hailed the results of the association’s performance in the past tenure, saying it has made positive contributions to people-to-people diplomacy in particular and Vietnam's foreign affairs in general.



The VCFA has served as an important bridge that contributes to strengthening friendship, enhancing mutual understanding and trust, promoting mutually beneficial cooperation between the people of Vietnam and China, and creating a positive, favourable social foundation for friendly and cooperative relations between the two Parties and two countries.

She suggested the VCFA constantly innovate and improve the quality and efficiency of operations in the new term, adding that attention should be paid to developing a younger generation of members.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo stressed that promoting China-Vietnam relations to new heights cannot be separated from the great support and active participation of the Chinese and Vietnamese people, especially the important role of the two friendship associations.

The Executive Committee of the Vietnam-China Friendship Association for the 7th term comprises 73 members. At the first meeting of the executive committee, Nguyen Hoang Anh, a member of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of the Commission for State Capital Management at Enterprises, was elected as president of the association for the 7th term./.