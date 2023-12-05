Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh holds a meeting with Secretary General of Algeria’s National Liberation Front (FLN) Party Abdelkrim Benmbarek (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh had a meeting on December 4 to congratulate Abdelkrim Benmbarek for being elected as Secretary General of Algeria’s National Liberation Front (FLN) Party.

Khanh also handed a congratulatory message from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to the Algerian official.

At the reception, Secretary General Abdelkrim Benmbarek said that the FLN upholds traditional values and attaches importance to international friends. He also pledged to continue his mission and expressed his willingness to cooperate through party channels with the Vietnamese side through activities such as exchanging delegations and sharing experiences.

For his part, Ambassador Khanh emphasised that the Vietnamese Party and State leaders always keep a close watch on the results of the 11th Congress of the FLN and highly value the important role of the FLN in Algeria. He also expressed his hope that the two parties will continue cooperating to promote bilateral relations to new heights.

On this occasion, the two sides also discussed issues of mutual concerns and proposed measures to promote cooperation such as organising online theoretical exchanges between political academies of the two countries.

They also talked about exchanges in bilateral experiences in economic development, anti-corruption and modernisation of the country, education of education for the young generations, and expanding cooperation between localities of the two countries.

The two sides agreed to organise joint activities to mark major anniversaries in 2024./.