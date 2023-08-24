Defender Tran Thi Thu has the most interceptions per 90 minutes, scoring 5.9 points (Photo: VFF) Hanoi (VNA) – Three players of the Vietnamese women’s football team –



Defender Thu had the most interceptions per 90 minutes, scoring 5.9 points, and Defender My recorded 5.3 points. – Three players of the Vietnamese women’s football team – Tran Thi Kim Thanh , Tran Thi Thu and Le Thi Diem My, have been honoured among best players of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Defender Thu had the most interceptions per 90 minutes, scoring 5.9 points, and Defender My recorded 5.3 points.

Meanwhile, Thanh ranked sixth among top goalkeepers with most saves during the tournament. FIFA counted that Thanh successfully saved her goal 15 times in three games that she played in the championship. It has hailed the 30-year-old goalie’s performance for many times, especially in the match against the US.



After three losses against the US, Portugal, and the Netherlands, Vietnam finished bottom of Group E with no points. However, their good performance at the global tournament received plenty of praises from international media.



Currently, Coach Mai Duc Chung and the Vietnamese national female team are preparing for the After three losses against the US, Portugal, and the Netherlands, Vietnam finished bottom of Group E with no points. However, their good performance at the global tournament received plenty of praises from international media.Currently, Coach Mai Duc Chung and the Vietnamese national female team are preparing for the 19th ASIAD that will kick off in Hangzhou, China, in September./.

VNA