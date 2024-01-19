Vietnamese 'ao dai' fashion week opens in Japanese prefecture
A Vietnamese 'ao dai' (traditional long dress) fashion week kicked off in Fukuoka prefecture on January 18 as part of the Homeland Spring Festival 2024 of the Vietnamese community in the Kyushu region of Japan.
Some "ao dai" designs by Ngoc Han shown at the week's opening ceremony on January 18. (Photo: The World and Vietnam newspaper)
The event, lasting through January 21, will feature 10 'ao dai' collections of four Vietnamese designers, namely Ngoc Han, Cao Minh Tien, Che Quyet Tien, and Tran Thien Khanh. The designs will be presented by professional and amateur Vietnamese models from both the home country and Kyushu.
In her opening remarks, Consul General of Vietnam in Fukuoka Vu Chi Mai said the first 'ao dai' week in the prefecture is a chance for Vietnamese people as well as Japanese and international friends to enjoy more than 160 sets of 'ao dai' by the famous designers, thus helping introduce the traditional costume of Vietnam and promote tourism in Fukuoka and Kyushu.
She described each 'ao dai' as a work of art, noting that by combing the colours of blue-and-white porcelain and obi (fabric belt of the kimono) of Japan with 'ao dai', the designers aim to highlight the two countries’ cultural confluence and popularise Vietnamese cultural values to the world.
Wearing the traditional costume of Vietnam, Vice Governor of Fukuoka Omagari Akie said she was surprised by the diversity of 'ao dai' designs, materials, and colours, and that she hoped the week will help enhance cultural understanding between the people of the two countries.
Inoue Hirotaka, Vice Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance in Fukuoka, expressed his delight that the year 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of an agreement on boosting friendly exchanges between the prefecture’s administration and the Hanoi People’s Committee.
A delegation of the Fukuoka administration is set to start a visit to Hanoi on January 22 on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the two sides’ friendship to further step up cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, thereby contributing to the Vietnam - Japan relations, he noted./.