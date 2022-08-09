Vietnamese artists showcase works in Thailand
Three Vietnamese artists are showcasing their paintings at the 15th Art Exhibition of International Visual Artists Association of Thailand in Bangkok.
Artists Ly Khac Nhu, Ly Chanh Van and Viet Thi Kim Quyen (left to right) at the 15th Art Exhibition of International Visual Artists Association of Thailand in Bangkok. (Photo courtesy of the artists)
The exhibition is organised by the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture, in collaboration with the International Visual Artists Association of Thailand, to promote understanding of contemporary art and culture among people.
The event will feature around 200 paintings in various mediums and in many styles by 185 artists from different countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Canada and China.
Vietnamese artists Viet Thi Kim Quyen, Ly Khac Nhu and Ly Chanh Van exhibit a painting each.
Quyen showcases the beauty of blue jacaranda flowers in the resort city of Da Lat, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, in her acrylic painting Summer of Love Flowers.
Quyen, a member of the Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam Fine Arts Associations, has taken part in numerous solo exhibitions in Vietnam and many countries since 2009.
Meanwhile, Nhu and Van, who are also members of the HCM City and Vietnam Fine Arts Associations, brought exhibition paintings in hot and cold colours reflecting the beauty of life.
The exhibition will be held at the Ratchadamnoen Contemporary Art Centre until August 30./.