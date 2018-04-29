WBC Asia boxer of the year Tran Van Thao. (Photo: tienphong.vn)

- Vietnamese boxer Tran Van Thoa will be honoured by the World Boxing Council Asia at an award ceremony set to be take place in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 30.Thao, nicknamed The Trigger, will be awarded Boxer of the Year for 2017 after his outstanding performance helped him win the WBC Asia Super Flyweight title last November.Thao is currently in Thailand for his match against Artid Bamrungauea of the hosts on the night of April 27.This will be his 10th professional match. He has won all nine games.The world No 91 is hoping to win to further improve his ranking. - VNA