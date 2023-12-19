Culture - Sports Vietnamese cuisine among 100 best in the world Vietnamese cuisine continues to shine internationally, having secured the 22nd spot on the 100 “best cuisines in the world” list with an average score of 4.44/5 as voted by readers of the food magazine TasteAtlas.

Culture - Sports Preserving and developing Hanoi toy figurines Tò he (also known as toy figurines) are a type of folk toy for Vietnamese children. Making to he is part of the folk culture of the countryside in Vietnam, especially in the north.

Videos Culture contributes to creating Vietnam’s strong tourism brand According to insiders, over the recent years, Vietnam has done a great job in preserving and promoting the value of cultural heritage. Cultural tourism products have been developed based on exploiting the inherent natural value of heritage such as traditional culture, community cultural life, and festivals.