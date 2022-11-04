Culture - Sports Photobook honours beauty of life Photographer Helena Van was born and raised in Hanoi. Although she has lived abroad for many years, the heart of the young female artist is still with her motherland.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese cultural heritage week to promote national solidarity The “Great Solidarity of Ethnic Groups- Vietnamese Cultural Heritage Week 2022" will take place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi from November 18-23, featuring a wide range of activities.

Culture - Sports Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival slated for December The Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival will take place from December 2-4 at the pedestrian street area around Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake in downtown Hanoi, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.