The patrol commanders of Lao Cai province's border guards and their Chinese counterpart from Mengzi sign a bilateral patrol record in 2023. (Photo: bienphong.com.vn)

Lao Cai (VNA) – Border guards in Vietnam's Lao Cai province and their counterparts from Mengzi of China’s Yunnan province on December 7 held a meeting to review their bilateral patrols that have been resumed since November this year.



Lao Cai is the first locality on the Vietnam-China land border to resume joint patrols with the Chinese People's Liberation Army since COVID-19 control measures were eased.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the border guard forces of the two sides conducted three joint patrols. In each patrol, each side sent three patrol teams consisting of 30 officers and soldiers to participate.



In the coming time, the two sides will continue to maintain bilateral patrols, enhance friendship exchanges, raise legal awareness for people on both sides of the border, and promptly handle incidents. They will also keep protecting the system of border markers and border signs and building a border of peace, friendship, stability, and development.



At the end of the meeting, the patrol commanders of both sides signed a bilateral patrol record in 2023. The patrol in the first quarter of 2024 will be chaired by the Chinese side./.