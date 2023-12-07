Vietnamese, Chinese border guards join hands in building border of peace, stability
Lao Cai (VNA) – Border guards in Vietnam's Lao Cai province and their counterparts from Mengzi of China’s Yunnan province on
December 7 held a meeting to review their bilateral patrols that have
been resumed since November this year.
Lao Cai is the first locality on the Vietnam-China land border to resume joint patrols with the Chinese People's Liberation Army since COVID-19 control measures were eased.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the border guard
forces of the two sides conducted three joint patrols. In each patrol, each
side sent three patrol teams consisting of 30 officers and soldiers to participate.
In the coming time, the two sides will continue to maintain bilateral patrols, enhance friendship exchanges, raise legal awareness for people on both sides of the border, and promptly handle incidents. They will also keep protecting the system of border markers and border signs and building a border of peace, friendship, stability, and development.
At the end of the meeting, the patrol commanders of both sides signed a bilateral patrol record in 2023. The patrol in the first quarter of 2024 will be chaired by the Chinese side./.