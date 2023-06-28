Vietnamese, Chinese localities strengthen border cooperation
Representatives from the border guard forces of the northern province of Cao Bang and Longzhou county of China's Guangxi province held regular talks in Cao Bang city on June 28 to review their coordination in the second quarter of 2023 and discuss key tasks in the third quarter.
In the second quarter of 2023, the two sides regularly organised activities to raise awareness of border residents on disease prevention and control, compliance with signed agreements on border and border gate management, cooperation agreements and laws.
They maintained an information exchange mechanism and have exchanged five letters on issues related to the border line, markers, construction activities in border areas, and border fence; and the outcomes of the enforcement of border management regulations.
Patrols to protect borders and landmarks were regularly organised, contributing to effectively fighting against illegal entry and exit activities, and ensuring security and order in border areas.
In the time to come, the two sides will continue to strictly implement three legal documents on the border; step up communication activities to raise public awareness of the land border between Vietnam and China; further strengthen bilateral meetings, talks and patrols under the border guard cooperation agreement signed between the two countries’ Defence Ministries.
They will also maintain and promote effectively the mechanism of information exchange via mail, telephone hotline in order to promptly notify each other of the situation related to the implementation of border management regulations; and actively cooperate to promptly solve cases arising in border areas shared between the two countries, contributing to improving the efficiency of border management and protection./.