Society ASEAN honours two eco-schools, two young eco-champions of Vietnam Two schools and two people in Vietnam were honoured at the 4th ASEAN Eco-Schools and 2nd ASEAN Youth Eco-Champions Awards, respectively, within the framework of the 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on the Environment in Vientiane on August 23.

Society Hanoi transport firms requested to not raise fares on upcoming National Day holiday The Hanoi Department of Transport has asked transport companies not to take advantage of high demand on the upcoming National Day holiday to increase fares without authorities’ permission.

Society Vietnam, Thailand cooperate in maritime law enforcement Thailand’s cabinet on August 23 approved a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed between the country and Vietnam on maritime law, said Rachada Dhnadirek, a deputy government spokeswoman.