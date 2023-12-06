Society NA Chairman meets Vietnamese community in Laos National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with representatives from the Vietnamese community in Laos on December 5, in the framework of his working trip to Laos to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.

Society British friendship organisation co-founders awarded Vietnamese medals for peace and friendship The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on December 4 presented the Medal “For Peace and Friendship Among Nations” to Ben Chapman, Warwick Morris and Paul Smith, the co-founders of the Vietnam-UK Network (VUKN), to honour their outstanding contributions to the relations between the two countries.

Society Mekong Delta farmers busy preparing Tet flowers Farmers in two major flower villages in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta region, Sa Dec in Dong Thap province and Cai Mon in Ben Tre province, are busy planting seeds for the Lunar New Year flower crop, which falls on February 10 this year.

Society 78-year-old woman sets Vietnam record in yoga 78-year-old Pham Thi Ngoc Cam from Hanoi has become the latest Vietnamese record holder in aqua yoga.