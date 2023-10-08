Hamas militants have fired nearly 3,000 rockets on Israel's territory. (Photo: AFP/VNA) Tel Aviv (VNA) – , including the Vietnamese community, officials on business trips and tourists to Israel, have remained safe amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas militants that caused hundreds of casualties in recent days, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has carried out an array of measures to protect the citizens, including posting announcements on the embassy’s official social network page, giving security and safety instructions to, and providing contact information for the citizens.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Vietnamese citizens to temporarily avoid areas of conflict, keep a close watch on the situation, take the initiative in implementing necessary security and safety measures, strictly follow regulations of the local authorities, avoid gatherings and limit travel.



They should contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel for support via 972-50-818-6116, 972-52-727-4248 and 972-50-994-0889, or call the citizen protection hotline of the Consular Department at 84 981 84 84 84.



The security and safety situation in Israel is developing complicatedly after Hamas militants have fired nearly 3,000 rockets on Israel's territory, and made surprise attacks in border areas since early October 7./.

