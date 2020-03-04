Vietnamese citizens in Malaysia advised to protect health amid COVID-19
The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia has recently recommended Vietnamese citizens living, studying, working and travelling in the Southeast Asian country to actively protect their health and community in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak.
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
The embassy suggested Vietnamese citizens avoid travelling to crowded areas and take precautionary measures as instructed. They were advised to avoid attending conferences, seminars and activities with the participation of large number of people if suffering illness or problems in the respiratory system.
If participating in conferences, seminars, events with crowds, they need to wear face masks and properly use hand sanitisers.
They were also required to avoid contacts with those having respiratory illness.
The embassy called on Vietnamese citizens in Malaysia to regularly check and follow instructions of the host authorities, as well as not to popularise unverified information on social media.
In case they show COVID-19 infection symptoms like fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose, trouble in breathing, sneezing, they should go to designated medical establishments for timely check-ups and treatment.
For further assistance, they could call the embassy’s citizen protection hotline ( 60)1136682866.
As of March 4, Malaysia had reported 50 novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infection cases./.
