Society Vietnam asks Japan to clarify allegation on Vietnamese citizen in murder case Vietnam’s representative agencies in Japan have asked local authorities to speed up investigations into the case of a Vietnamese citizen who was alleged to be murdered in Higashiomi city of Japan's Shiga Prefecture on February 26, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Society Vietnam Global Leaders Forum 2024 to gather 100 prominent Vietnamese The Vietnam Global Leaders Forum 2024 (VGLF 2024) will take place from March 30-31 in Paris, expecting 100 prominent Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin individuals with global influence in all fields from over 20 countries and territories worldwide.

Society Bulgaria's National Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations and the Bulgarian Embassy in Vietnam on March 1 co-organised a ceremony to mark Bulgaria's National Day (March 3,1878-2024) in the southern metropolis.