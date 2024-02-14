Vietnamese community in Thailand enjoys Tet festival
Nearly 1,000 Vietnamese in Thailand gathered in Nong Bua Lamphu on January 13, the fourth day of the first lunar month, to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival, the most important of Vietnamese in a year.
Tet celebration of the Vietnamese community in Thailand (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) - Nearly 1,000 Vietnamese in Thailand gathered in Nong Bua Lamphu on January 13, the fourth day of the first lunar month, to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival, the most important of Vietnamese in a year.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Thailand Tran Van Sau highlighted achievements that the Vietnamese community in Thailand made in 2023, and extended Tet greetings to all Vietnamese people in the country.
Vietnamese General Consul in Khon Kaen Chu Duc Dung hailed the role and contributions that the community has made to the homeland.
Through cultural exchanges as well as religious activities, the community has helped maintain the national identity and spread cultural values of Vietnam in Thailand, contributing to fostering the friendship between the two countries.
Nong Bua Lamphu Governor Suwit Chanworn expressed his deep impression at the traditional New Year celebrations of Vietnam.
Hailing contributions by the Vietnamese community to the local socio-economic and cultural development, he held that this is one of the many evidences of the close ties between Thailand and Vietnam.
At the event, participants had a chance to enjoy art performances by artists from Ho Chi Minh City./.