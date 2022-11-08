Society Tay Ninh moves to develop modern, civilised new-style rural areas The southern province of Tay Ninh is applying itself to developing modern and civilised new-style rural areas to generate sustainable values for its countryside in the new period.

Society Labour shortage looms as year-end approaches A labour shortage is being reported in major cities across the country, putting more pressure on businesses to respond to the increasing volume of contracts as the year-end period approaches.

Travel Lao Cai promoting ecological museum model associated with tourism The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has developed a plan to build ecological museum models in an attempt to preserve cultural heritages in ethnic minority communities in association with tourism. With over 90 percent of its population being Tay ethnic minority people, Nghia Do commune in Bao Yen district, Lao Cai province, has been selected to promote the model.