Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – An agreement signing ceremony to develop a wind power plant project in Savannakhet province was held in Vientiane on July 6 between representatives of the Lao Government and Vietnam's AMI Renewables Quang Binh Investment Joint Stock Company.



Speaking at the event, Lao Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Sthabandith Insisienmay emphaised that energy development is one of the potential fields and comes in line with Laos' socio-economic development orientation, adding that the work has been included in the list of projects selling electricity to Vietnam by 2025.



He expressed his hope that the investor will closely coordinate with ministries, sectors and locality to carry out the project in timely fashion and implement their rights and obligations under the signed contract.



For his part, Nguyen Nam Thang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AMI Renewables Quang Binh, affirmed that his company will strive to complete the work ahead of schedule, making practical and effective contributions to economic cooperation between Quang Binh and Savannakhet provinces in particular and the two countries at large in the new period.



With a total capacity of 1,220 MW, the AMI Savannakhet Wind Power Plant project has a total investment of over 2 billion USD, the largest in the energy field of Vietnam invested in Laos.

The project will be a symbol of special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Quang Binh and Savannakhet in particular and the two countries in general. In addition, the project will play an important role in economic development, ensuring energy security, and contributing to national defense and security in the Vietnam-Laos border area in Quang Binh./.