Vietnamese company joins solar power projects in Laos
The Wealth Power Group of Vietnam has joined two other partners in developing solar power projects in Champasak and Sekong provinces of Laos.
Illustrative image (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – The Wealth Power Group of Vietnam has joined two other partners in developing solar power projects in Champasak and Sekong provinces of Laos.
The Vientiane Times reported on September 3 that representatives from Wealth Power Group, National Consulting Group Sole Company and Power Company Limited Thepvongsa signed a deal to this effect at a ceremony in Vientiane on September 2.
The solar power project in Sekong will be built on more than 720 ha in Lamam district at a total investment of 332.3 million USD. The power plant will have a design capacity of 500 MW and an annual electricity output of 739 GWh.
The project in Champasak, spreading over 93.1 ha in Khong and Pathoumphone districts, has a design capacity of 80 MW and annual output of 123GWh. It has total investment of 57.3 million USD.
The two plants, when completed, will supply 10 percent of their electricity output for the domestic market and 90 percent will be exported to neighbouring countries, particularly Vietnam and Myanmar. /.