Business Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15 The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that certain air routes to and from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia be resumed on September 15.

Business PetroVietnam: 45-year mission of oil exploration Throughout its 45-year history of operation, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has faced numerous difficulties and challenges, but with the trust and support of the Party and State, the group has weathered all storms to fulfill its mission and contribute greatly to national socio-economic development.

Business New circular helps perfect financial products and stock market: expert The State Securities Commission’s draft circular to replace an older one on the guidelines for securities trading is in line with modern trends, perfecting financial products and their diversities, adjusting trading time to suit the needs of domestic and foreign investors, said an expert.

Business Hanoi tightens management over condotels, officetels, resort villas The Hanoi People's Committee recently issued a written request to tighten the management of the investment, construction and business of condotels, tourist villas and officetels.