Business Vietnam Airlines, MB Bank foster cooperation National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB Bank) inked a comprehensive cooperative agreement on March 12.

Business Rooftop solar power to have new price mechanism this month The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will issue a new price mechanism for rooftop solar power this month, with prices likely to fall to below 6 US cents per kWh, according to Hoang Tien Dung, Director of the ministry’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Department.

Business Honda Vietnam’s motorbike, auto sales plunge in February Honda Vietnam reported significant declines of 49.7 percent and 57.5 percent in its sales of motorbikes and automobiles in February compared to the previous month.

Business Forum highlights new driving forces in Vietnam-India trade Apparel, pharmaceuticals, supporting industries, and renewable energy count among the new driving forces for growth in Vietnam-India trade ties, Bui Trung Thuong, Chief of the Vietnam Trade Office in India, told a recent business forum in the Indian city of Chandigarh.