Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc (R) and Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Peñalver Portal (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Cuba’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerardo Peñalver Portal is on an official visit to Vietnam for the seventh political consultation between the two foreign ministries from August 28 – September 1 at the invitation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



At the seventh political consultation on August 29, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc once again expressed the sympathy and solidarity with the Party, State and people of Cuba over huge losses caused by the oil storage facility explosion in Matanzas on August 5.



Ngoc thanked Cuba for providing Vietnam with timely and effective support and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19. He affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on staying united with Cuba and calling for an end to the blockade and unilateral embargo on the Latin American country.



He also updated the Cuban official about Vietnam’s recovery, economic growth and social welfare following the pandemic.



Portal conveyed regards from the Cuban Party, State and Government leaders to their Vietnamese counterparts.



Cuba always highly values and wishes to further deepen its special traditional relationship and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, he said.



He informed Deputy FM Ngoc about Cuba’s socio-economic model and responses to difficulties caused by the blockade and COVID-19 pandemic.



Both sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the two countries and ministries and agreed on measures and orientations to deepening their special relationship in the near future.



They agreed to continue working closely together to prepare for high-level visits and meetings, effectively uphold the efficiency of mechanisms related to theoretical workshop between the two Parties, the Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic, Scientific-Technological Cooperation, the defence policy dialogue, and the political consultation between the two foreign ministries.



They vowed to enhance exchanges between ministries, sectors and business communities, step up trade and investment in fields of shared concern such as food, education, healthcare, sci-tech, culture, sports and tourism.



On regional and global issues of shared concern, they also agreed to continue with consultations and offer mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums to which both Vietnam and Cuba are members, particularly at the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement.



Following the event, they signed a political consultation plan for the 2023-2025 period.



Earlier, the Cuban delegation met with President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations Nguyen Phuong Nga and members of the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association.



They paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and laid a wreath at the statue of Cuban national hero Jose Marti./.