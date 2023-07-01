Society Workshop on Vietnam-Japan relations held in Da Nang A workshop on Vietnam- Japan relations was held by Dong A University in the central city of Da Nang on July 1 as an activity to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Society Vietnam-Australia Innovation Partnership Day takes place in Hanoi The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST), the Australian Embassy in Vietnam and Australia's national science agency – CSIRO –organised a “Vietnam-Australia Innovation Partnership Day” in Hanoi on June 30.

Society Remains of 83 voluntary soldiers, experts repatriated from Cambodia Remains of 83 Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who sacrificed during the war in Cambodia were repatriated via Hoa Lu international border gate in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on June 30.

Society Precious artifacts related to Ho Chi Minh presented to Party office An original issue of the "Pravda" newspaper released on January 27, 1924, which featured an article of President Ho Chi Minh was handed over to representatives of Archives Department of the Office of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee in an event held in St. Petersburg, Russia on June 29.