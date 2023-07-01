Vietnamese, Cuban youth unions strengthen cooperation
At the signing ceremony of the MoU. (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU) in Ho Chi Minh City and the Young Communist League (UJC) of Havana will enhance cooperation in the 2023-2027 period under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on June 30.
Secretary of the HCMYU in HCM City Pham Thi Thanh Phuong emphasised the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, and expressed her hope to the expansion of cooperation and youth movements between the two cities.
Phuong also noted her belief that the MoU will open up a new period for programmes and activities bringing together young people of the two localities.
For his part, First Secretary of the UJC Havana Raúl Alejandro Palmero said Cuba was the first Latin American nation to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam in 1960, saying Cuban youngsters have grown up with admiration for Vietnamese people for their spirit in both struggling and working.
The HCM City delegation is paying a working visit to Cuba from June 26 to July 3 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro's visit to the liberated area in the south of Vietnam (September 1973).
On this occasion, the HCMYU in HCM City presented many gifts to the UJC Havana in support of its youth movements.
Currently, 63 Vietnamese students are studying in the Caribbean nation./.