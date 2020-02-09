Vietnamese cueists take part in Antalya World Cup
Vietnamese cueists will take part in the Antalya World Cup in Turkey from February 17 to 23.
Cuiest Nguyen Duc Anh Chien will take part in the Antalya World Cup in Turkey on February 17-23. (Photo: 24h.com.vn)
The team includes 13 top players namely Vietnamese No 1 Tran Quyet Chien, world No 7; Nguyen Duc Anh Chien, who was runner-up of the three-Cushion World Championship in Denmark last year and is world No 17.
Quyet Chien is selected as No 7 seed of the event.
They will be up against world number one and world champion Dick Jaspers from the Netherlands and other powerful competitors such as Marco Zanetti of Italy, Swedish Torbjorn Blomdahl and Belgian Eddy Merckx .
The winner will walk away with 17,500 USD, while the runner-up receives 11,000 USD.
The 2020 Antalya tournament will be the 23rd World Cup in Turkey./.