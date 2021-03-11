Hotline: (024) 39411349
Vietnamese cuisine in Udmurtia Republic, Russia

Izevsk, the capital of the Republic of Udmurtia, the Russian Federation, is home to 20 Vietnamese who are doing business and trading in markets and shopping malls in the city centre. Although the number of Vietnamese people accounts for a small part of Izevsk's population of more than 700,000, Vietnamese cuisine is becoming increasingly popular with locals.
  • Ded Ho Restaurant in Izevsk is a franchise and it is provided with facilities and training for staff specializing in making Vietnamese dishes. (Photo: VNA)

  • Not only dishes, many drinks imported from Vietnam are winning hearts of local people. (Photo: VNA)

  • Shrimp rolls and seafood dishes are always attractive to Russian people. (Photo: VNA)

  • Beef noodle soup is the main dish in the menu of Vietnamese restaurants or Asian food restaurants in Izevsk city.         (Photo: VNA)

  • Ded Ho Restaurant covers a small space in a commercial centre in downtown Izevsk city but it attracts a lot of locals to enjoy Vietnamese food. (Photo: VNA)

  • Pho, traditional Viertnamese noodle, is provided to restaurants in Izevsk city. (Photo: VNA)

  • Spices served with beef noodle soup are carefully prepared. (Photo: VNA)

