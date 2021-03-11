Vietnamese cuisine in Udmurtia Republic, Russia
Ded Ho Restaurant in Izevsk is a franchise and it is provided with facilities and training for staff specializing in making Vietnamese dishes. (Photo: VNA)
Not only dishes, many drinks imported from Vietnam are winning hearts of local people. (Photo: VNA)
Shrimp rolls and seafood dishes are always attractive to Russian people. (Photo: VNA)
Beef noodle soup is the main dish in the menu of Vietnamese restaurants or Asian food restaurants in Izevsk city. (Photo: VNA)
Ded Ho Restaurant covers a small space in a commercial centre in downtown Izevsk city but it attracts a lot of locals to enjoy Vietnamese food. (Photo: VNA)
Pho, traditional Viertnamese noodle, is provided to restaurants in Izevsk city. (Photo: VNA)
Spices served with beef noodle soup are carefully prepared. (Photo: VNA)