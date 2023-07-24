Videos Bac Ha reclaiming mantle as unique tourism area With unique cultural characteristics and a host of historical and cultural relic sites, Bac Ha district has carved out a name as an attractive tourism destination in the northwestern mountainous province of Lao Cai. After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, tourism on the “white plateau” has witnessed a strong recovery and the district has again become a unique tourism area.

Culture - Sports Women football: Vietnam-US match draws impressive viewer number The July 22 game between Vietnam and the US during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in New Zealand drew 6.26 million viewers, making it the most-watched football telecast in the US since last year’s men’s World Cup final, according to Fox Sports.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese-Austria designer helps promote traditional ao dai to the world Vietnamese-Austria well-known fashion designer La Hong Nhut (commonly known as La Hong), who has won many fashion awards in Austria, has expressed the desire to make more efforts to bolster culture and art exchanges between the two countries through promoting ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) to Austrian friends.

Culture - Sports American, Vietnamese singers wow fans at music festival American singer Charlie Puth and other famous Vietnamese musicians performed at the 8Wonder super music festival at VinWonder Nha Trang in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa on July 22 night.